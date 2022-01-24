'Spider-Man: No Way Home' becomes sixth-highest grossing movie in history, earns $1.69 billion globally

Los Angeles: Add another notch on ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’s’ long list of box office achievements. Over the weekend, Sony’s comic book adventure became the sixth-highest grossing movie in history with $1.69 billion at the global box office (not adjusted for inflation). It passed ‘Jurassic World’ ($1.67 billion) and ‘The Lion King’ ($1.66 billion) to secure that spot.

Now in its sixth weekend of release, ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ returned to the Number 1 slot in North America, adding $14.1 million between Friday and Sunday, along with $27.7 million overseas.

The superhero epic, starring Tom Holland as Marvel’s neighbourhood web-slinger, opened in December and has generated $721 million at the domestic box office and $970.1 million internationally.

Outside of the United States, where ‘No Way Home’ ranks as the fourth-biggest movie ever, Spidey’s latest adventure has done especially well in the U.K. -- Holland’s birthplace -- amassing $116 million to date.

Other top-earning territories include Mexico with $73.4 million, South Korea with $60.6 million and France with $59.9 million.

It's notable that ‘No Way Home’ has managed to shatter records and smash expectations without playing in China, which is the world`s biggest moviegoing market.