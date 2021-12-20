हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Spider-Man: No Way Home

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' breaks record, has third-best opening weekend EVER for a Hollywood film

'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' and 'Avengers: Infinity War' were the only two films to perform better than 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' on the opening weekend in India.

&#039;Spider-Man: No Way Home&#039; breaks record, has third-best opening weekend EVER for a Hollywood film

Los Angeles: After just three days in cinemas, ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ has already become the highest-grossing film of 2020 and 2021. The Tom Holland-starrer surpassed even the most optimistic projections when it generated $253 million from 4,336 theatres in North America.

Reporting the development, 'Variety' said: "It was easily the best domestic opening weekend turnout of any movie in pandemic times. Prior to this weekend, no other Covid-era film had been able to cross even $00 million in a single weekend."

The biggest domestic debut, according to 'Variety', previously belonged to another of Sony's comic book sequels, "Venom: Let There Be Carnage", which generated $90 million in its initial release.

Overseas, the latest Spidey outing -- and the 27th addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe -- has raked in $334.2 million from 60 international markets for a global tally of $587.2 million, making it the third-biggest worldwide opening weekend ever.

It stands behind Disney's "Avengers: Endgame", which collected a historic $357 million in its 2018 debut, and 2017's "Avengers: Infinity War" ($257 million debut) to land the third-best opening weekend in history. Counting "No Way Home", only eight films have ever crossed $200 million in ticket sales in a single weekend.

