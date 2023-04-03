Spiderman: Across The Spiderverse Teaser Out; Fan-Favourite Superhero Pavitr Prabhakar Is Back- Watch

New Delhi: Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse saga, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.

“The next Spider-Man story is coming. The new trailer for Spider-Man: Across The #SpiderVerse arrives April 4. Stay tuned,” the post read. As the teaser was out, Indian fans were quite excited to see their favourite Indian spider man Pavitra Prabhakar. As soon as the teaser was out, fans started showering their love in the comments section. “Finally Pavitra Prabhakar,” a user wrote. “Pavitra Prabhakar op,” another user wrote. Pavitr Prabhakar is an alternate version of Spider Man who lives in India.

Watch the teaser here

The trailer of the film will release tomorrow, I.e April 4, 2023. Sony Pictures Entertainment India will release ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse’ on June 2, 2023.