topStoriesenglish2609690
NewsEntertainmentMovies
SPIDERMAN: ACROSS THE SPIDERVERSE

‘Spiderman: Across The Spiderverse’ To Release In India A Day Before US

Makers announced that 'Spiderman: Across The Spiderverse' will release in India on June 1, a day before its US release.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 18, 2023, 11:40 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

‘Spiderman: Across The Spiderverse’ To Release In India A Day Before US

New Delhi: ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' has left Indian fans extremely exhilarated since the trailer of the film has come out. Recently, the makers announced that the voice of Indian Spider-Man, Pavitr Prabhakar will be lent by famous cricketer Shubman Gill for the Hindi and Punjabi versions of the film and this announcement took the excitement of the audiences to the highest heights. Owing to the fans' eagerness, the makers have decided to release the film on 1st June 2023, a day before its worldwide release.  

Speaking about this exciting development, Shony Panjikaran - General Manager and Head of Sony Pictures Releasing International (SPRI) India said, “The interest and excitement Indian fans have shown towards Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is overwhelming. To fulfil this unprecedented demand in our market, we’ve decided to release the film a day prior, and again to reiterate in 10 languages.” 

For ages, Spider-man has been among the most popular and most loved superheroes in every generation. After the massive success of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse in 2018, the masses can’t wait to get engrossed in the new dimensions of spider verse again. 

Setting another milestone, Sony Pictures Entertainment India releases 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi and Bengali on 1st June 2023, only in Cinemas. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA : Israel carried out rapid attacks on Gaza!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pilot' flight against Congress party!
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first freedom struggle started in 1857
DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818