‘Spiderman: Across The Spiderverse’ To Release In India A Day Before US

New Delhi: ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' has left Indian fans extremely exhilarated since the trailer of the film has come out. Recently, the makers announced that the voice of Indian Spider-Man, Pavitr Prabhakar will be lent by famous cricketer Shubman Gill for the Hindi and Punjabi versions of the film and this announcement took the excitement of the audiences to the highest heights. Owing to the fans' eagerness, the makers have decided to release the film on 1st June 2023, a day before its worldwide release.

Speaking about this exciting development, Shony Panjikaran - General Manager and Head of Sony Pictures Releasing International (SPRI) India said, “The interest and excitement Indian fans have shown towards Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is overwhelming. To fulfil this unprecedented demand in our market, we’ve decided to release the film a day prior, and again to reiterate in 10 languages.”

For ages, Spider-man has been among the most popular and most loved superheroes in every generation. After the massive success of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse in 2018, the masses can’t wait to get engrossed in the new dimensions of spider verse again.

Setting another milestone, Sony Pictures Entertainment India releases 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi and Bengali on 1st June 2023, only in Cinemas.