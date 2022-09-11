Steven Spielberg`s `The Fabelmans` gets a roaring standing ovation at TIFF

Washington: Steven Spielberg`s `The Fabelmans` earned a roaring standing ovation at the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday.

According to Variety, the director claimed that the COVID pandemic served as the impetus for him to create his most intimate tale to date, which takes a look at his early forays into filmmaking, his upbringing in Arizona and Northern California, and the breakup of his family.

"I`m really glad we came to Toronto," a visibly moved Spielberg said after taking the stage as the credits rolled."As things got worse and worse, I felt that if I was going to leave anything behind, what was the thing that I really need to resolve and unpack about my mom, my dad," Spielberg said. He told the audience at TIFF that `The Fabelmans` would not be his final film despite having come to terms with his history.

"This is not because I`m going to retire and this is my swansong," he said. "Don`t believe any of that." Gabriel LaBelle plays Sam Fabelman, Spielberg`s cinematic persona, in the director`s autobiographical drama, along with Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, and Seth Rogen. The `Jurassic Park` director estimated before the screening that `The Fabelmans` is his first to officially play in the selection of a film festival in his 34-picture career, apparently forgetting that 'Bridge of Spies' only recently had its world debut there. Making this movie seemed to sting more deeply.

The ensemble cast of "The Fabelmans" includes Jeannie Berlin, Julia Butters, Robin Bartlett, Keeley Karsten, and David Lynch, who make a brief appearance but are not revealed here. Producing the movie are Spielberg, Tony Kushner, and Kristie Macosko Krieger.`The Fablemans` is backed by Universal Pictures, which is set to release the film in theatres on November 11.