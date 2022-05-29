हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Stranger Things 4

Stranger Things Season 4 full web-series leaked online in HD on TamilRockers, Telegram

'Stranger Things 4' will continue the story from the Battle of Starcourt. The sci-fi cum horror show is divided into two parts.

Stranger Things Season 4 full web-series leaked online in HD on TamilRockers, Telegram
Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Netflix's 'Stranger Things 4' Part I is now streaming on the OTT giant. However, the superhit show has become a victim of piracy. The film has been leaked in HD quality and is available on several torrent sites. As per Bollywood reports, the film has been leaked in high definition on Tamilrockers, Telegram and other piracy-based websites including movierulz. 

'Stranger Things 4' will continue the story from the Battle of Starcourt. The sci-fi cum horror show is divided into two parts. The first four episodes came out yesterday, while the next is going to come on July 1. The show became a victim of piracy from day one. 

The series stars an ensemble cast including Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, David Harbour as Jim Hopper, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven / Jane Hopper, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer and others. 

In the recent past, films like 'Anek', 'Dhaakad', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 'Heropanti 2', 'Runway 34', 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal', 'Acharya', '83' got leaked on such piracy sites. 

