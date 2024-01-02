Sylvester Stallone And Jason Statham Redefine Brotherhood In 'Expend4bles,' Watch Trailer

New Delhi: New year, same old Statham and Stallone! With Expend4bles all set to exclusively premiere on Lionsgate Play this 5th January, the OG duo are looking to bring the explosions and action beyond compare as Sylvester Stallone reunites with Jason Statham for another mission; as they hope to ride into the sunset victorious again. Carrying on their brotherly bond from the very first film, Expend4bles sees the duo teach a new crop of mercenaries the ‘Expendable’ way.

A new generation of stars join the world’s top action stars for an adrenaline-fueled adventure in Expend4bles. Reuniting as the team of elite mercenaries, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture, and Sylvester Stallone are joined for the first time by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais, Jacob Scipio, Levy Tran, and Andy Garcia. Armed with every weapon they can get their hands on and the skills to use them, The Expendables are the world’s last line of defense and the team that gets called when all other options are off the table. But new team members with new styles and tactics are going to give “new blood” a whole new meaning.

Speaking on his on-screen partnership with Jason Statham, Sylvester Stallone says, “Barney and Christmas are closer than brothers, we wanted to remind audiences how close they are, in the film’s opening scenes. It also sets the stage for later, when Barney seems to pass the torch of leadership to Christmas. It all seems like business as usual for Barney and the team, but as the mission unfolds, and Barney remains in the pilot’s seat of their plane while his men battle the enemy on the ground, everything is about to change.”

Speaking about Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham says, “Sly wrote, directed, and starred in the first film, and hired me and the rest of the cast, he pretty much created this world. Sly is The Expendables; without him, I wouldn’t be here. Without his presence, creativity, and backbone, the team is nothing. He’s an incredible source of inspiration. My greatest days in the movie business have been around that man.”

Catch the Stallone Magic and Statham Swag in Expend4bles, exclusively on Lionsgate Play from January 5th.

Watch the trailer here: