THE GARFIELD MOVIE

Tabby Cat Is Here! Chris Pratt, Hannah Waddingham Attend 'The Garfield Movie' Premiere Night With Producer Namit Malhotra

'The Garfield Movie' is set to release in the US on May 24.

|Last Updated: May 21, 2024, 04:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The tabby cat, Garfield, is back! The new adventure outing titled 'The Garfield Movie' will entice the viewers. On Sunday, May 19 the streets of Hollywood were abuzz as the film’s producer Namit Malhotra joined the star-studded voice cast including Chris Pratt and Hannah Waddingham for the highly anticipated premiere held at the TCL Chinese Theatre.

Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios partnered with Alcon Entertainment on this new instalment that finds the lovable indoor cat venturing outdoors for a risky heist with his canine friend, Odie. Malhotra’s world-leading DNEG Animation team was behind the creative storytelling and cinematic reimagining of the iconic, beloved characters.

'The Garfield Movie' bolsters yet another bridge between East and West, showcasing the expertise of India on the world stage. He is known for his ground-breaking efforts in elevating Indian artists to international prominence and overseeing an unparalleled number of Oscars for his company in the last decade.

'The Garfield Movie' premiered on May 1 in several markets internationally and according to the entertainment trade Variety, grossed $10.2 million this weekend bringing its international total to $49 million. 

'The Garfield Movie' is set to release in the US on May 24.

