Tabu Unveils Powerful Look As Sister Francesca In Dune: Prophecy; Episode Set To Premiere On THIS Date

New Delhi: Indian superstar Tabu is set to make her mark on the global stage with Dune: Prophecy, where she portrays the intriguing character of Sister Francesca. A fresh still of the actress in her new role has just been unveiled, offering fans a glimpse of her intense and commanding presence. Dressed in all-black, Tabu’s portrayal exudes strength and determination, teasing the powerful journey her character will undergo in the series.

The makers of Dune: Prophecy have also announced that Tabu’s highly anticipated episode will air on JioCinema Premium in India on December 16. The episode will premiere globally on December 15 on Max. The official social media post shared by the creators teases, “Prepare for a new Sister to show her strength,” further building excitement around the show.

Set 10,000 years before Paul Atreides’ rise to power, Dune: Prophecy follows the story of two Harkonnen sisters battling forces that threaten humanity’s future. As the series unfolds, Tabu’s character is set to play a pivotal role in the epic saga.

Fans can watch Dune: Prophecy exclusively on JioCinema Premium, with new episodes dropping every Monday at 7:30 AM in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, and Bengali.