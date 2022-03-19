हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
The Batman collections

The Batman collections hit by COVID surge in China

The current Covid-19 surge in China has seriously affected the mainland China box office collections of the recently released Robert Pattinson-starrer 'The Batman'.

The Batman collections hit by COVID surge in China
Pic Courtesy: Movie still

Mumbai: The current Covid-19 surge in China has seriously affected the mainland China box office collections of the recently released Robert Pattinson-starrer 'The Batman'.

Of late, the trend has been the same for films of all origins at China's box office, reports 'Variety'.

As per 'Variety', by 3:30 p.m. on its first full day, the film had earned a lowly RMB12.1 million, or $1.90 million at prevailing currency rates, according to provisional data from ticketing agency Maoyan. Including previews from Thursday, "The Batman" had a total by early afternoon of RMB13.7 million, or $2.15 million.

However, there seems to be some respite for Warner Bros. noir as it secured a top position at the mainland China box office chart with a 70% market share, more than five times greater than second-placed 'The Battle at Lake Changjin II'.

Previous Batman films have scored reasonably strongly in China: 'The Dark Knight Rises' raked in $53 million in 2012; 'Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice' earned $97 million in 2016; and 'Justice League' made $106 million in 2017 when China became the first country to premiere the film.

Since 2020, Chinese audiences have been offered fewer Hollywood films than in previous years, a situation created by a smaller flow of U.S. commercial cinema during 2020, the first year of the pandemic, and by Chinese government action to crimp imports of American films in 2021.

As per 'Variety', Disney and Sony have not been able to get import approval for five of their Marvel films and there has not been a US superhero movie released in China for over a year. Instead, Chinese audiences have been treated to a succession of patriotic locally-made blockbusters that have played especially well at holiday peaks.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
The Batman collectionsthe batmanCOVID-19ChinaCOVID in ChinaCoronavirus
Next
Story

Akshay Kumar's Bachchhan Paandey smashes Box Office on Day 1 - Check collections

Must Watch

PT5M50S

Russia Ukraine war: Naveen's body will reach India on Monday