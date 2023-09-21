'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds And Snakes' Unveils Powerful NEW Trailer - Watch

New Delhi: Makers have unveiled the trailer of the highly-anticipated film 'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes'. Teasing fans with a glimpse of the dystopian world of Panem, the brand new trailer for 'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' is powerful.

'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' stars Rachel Zegler, Tom Blythe, Hunter Schafer along with Oscar winners Peter Dinklage, Viola Davis. The trailer delves into the early life of President Snow and has sent fans all across the globe in a frenzy.

During the 10th Annual Hunger Games, the unlikely love story between Lucy Gray Baird and a young Coriolanus Snow has set hearts racing. The trailer gives a much-awaited insight into the upcoming film. From menacing villains to innocent lovebirds, fans can prepare for a prequel like never before as they unravel ghastly secrets from the coveted franchise.