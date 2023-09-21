trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2665337
NewsEntertainmentMovies
THE HUNGER GAMES

'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds And Snakes' Unveils Powerful NEW Trailer - Watch

The trailer gives a glimpse of menacing villains and innocent lovebirds. No wonder, the prequel promises a roller coaster ride. 

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 21, 2023, 04:40 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds And Snakes' Unveils Powerful NEW Trailer - Watch Pic Courtesy: YouTube

New Delhi: Makers have unveiled the trailer of the highly-anticipated film 'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes'. Teasing fans with a glimpse of the dystopian world of Panem, the brand new trailer for 'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' is powerful. 

'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' stars Rachel Zegler, Tom Blythe, Hunter Schafer along with Oscar winners Peter Dinklage, Viola Davis. The trailer delves into the early life of President Snow and has sent fans all across the globe in a frenzy. 

During the 10th Annual Hunger Games, the unlikely love story between Lucy Gray Baird and a young Coriolanus Snow has set hearts racing. The trailer gives a much-awaited insight into the upcoming film. From menacing villains to innocent lovebirds, fans can prepare for a prequel like never before as they unravel ghastly secrets from the coveted franchise. 

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train