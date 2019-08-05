close

The Lion King

The Lion King continues to roar at Box Office

The animated classic Hollywood venture has been directed and produced by Jon Favreau. 

The Lion King continues to roar at Box Office
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: One of the much-awaited films 'The Lion King' has raked in huge moolah at the Box Office. The movie has done incredible business and has set the ticket counters ringing.

The animated classic Hollywood venture has been directed and produced by Jon Favreau. It is written by Jeff Nathanson, and produced by Walt Disney Pictures.

Noted movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared it with fans. He wrote: “#TheLionKing refuses to slow down... Witnesses superb growth on Sat and Sun, like previous two weekends... Inches closer to ₹ 150 cr... [Week 3] Fri 1.76 cr, Sat 4.45 cr, Sun 5.67 cr. Total: ₹ 139.20 cr. India biz. All versions”

The film is a remake of the 1994 classic of the same name.

The movie had voices of Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Alfre Woodard, Billy Eichner, John Kani, John Oliver, and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, as well as James Earl Jones reprising his role from the original.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and son Aryan lent their voices  for King Mufasa and his son Simba respectively in the Hindi version of 'The Lion King'.

The film has been widely acclaimed and is going strong at the Box Office globally.

 

The Lion Kingthe lion king box office collectionsThe Lion King collectionsMufasaSimba
