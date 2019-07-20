The Lion King day 1 collections: Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan roars as Simba at Box Office

New Delhi: Disney's much-awaited animated film 'The Lion King' took the box office by storm on day one. The Hollywood flick has opened up to double digits and is expected to witness growth this weekend in terms of collections.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest collections.

He wrote, “#TheLionKing roars... Opens in double digits on Day 1... Trends better than #SpiderManFarFromHome [Day 1: ₹ 10.05 cr]... Biz will witness an upturn on Day 2 and 3, when kids and families throng cineplexes... Fri ₹ 11.06 cr. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 13.17 cr. All versions.”

Check out his tweet here:

The Hindi version of the film has superstar Shah Rukh Khan voicing Mufasa while his son, Aryan Khan has lent his voice to Simba.

It was interesting to see the real life father-son duo voice Simba and Mufasa. Only a couple of days back, the teaser featuring Aryan as Simba was unveiled and fans were left bewildered by the resemblance of the star kids voice to his father.

