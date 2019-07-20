close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
The Lion King

The Lion King day 1 collections: Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan roars as Simba at Box Office

The Hindi version of The Lion King has superstar Shah Rukh Khan voicing Mufasa while his son, Aryan Khan has lent his voice to Simba.

The Lion King day 1 collections: Shah Rukh Khan&#039;s son Aryan Khan roars as Simba at Box Office

New Delhi: Disney's much-awaited animated film 'The Lion King' took the box office by storm on day one. The Hollywood flick has opened up to double digits and is expected to witness growth this weekend in terms of collections.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest collections.

He wrote, “#TheLionKing roars... Opens in double digits on Day 1... Trends better than #SpiderManFarFromHome [Day 1: ₹ 10.05 cr]... Biz will witness an upturn on Day 2 and 3, when kids and families throng cineplexes... Fri ₹ 11.06 cr. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 13.17 cr. All versions.”

Check out his tweet here:

The Hindi version of the film has superstar Shah Rukh Khan voicing Mufasa while his son, Aryan Khan has lent his voice to Simba.

It was interesting to see the real life father-son duo voice Simba and Mufasa. Only a couple of days back, the teaser featuring Aryan as Simba was unveiled and fans were left bewildered by the resemblance of the star kids voice to his father.

So, do you plan to watch 'The Lion King' this weekend?

Tags:
The Lion KingShah Rukh KhanAryan Khan
Next
Story

Kabir Singh collections: Shahid Kapoor starrer continues steady run

Must Watch

PT7M5S

Man lynched on suspicion of peacock theft in Neemuch, M.P.