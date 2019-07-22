close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
The Lion King

'The Lion King' has a 65.19 cr weekend in India

The film is about how Simba rises up to the occasion despite several attempts to bring him down by his villainous uncle Scar. 

&#039;The Lion King&#039; has a 65.19 cr weekend in India
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Mumbai: Simba and Mufasa are having a gala time in India. Disney's new production of "The Lion King" opened to a weekend collection of over Rs 65 crore at the domestic box office.

Jon Favreau has recreated the 1994 Disney classic of the same name, to bring back the adventures of Simba, the lion cub who is to succeed his father Mufasa as King of the Pride Lands. Favreau's film updates the classic tale with photo-realistic and computer-generated animation. The filmmaker had earlier helmed the 2016 global blockbuster, "The Jungle Book".

The film is about how Simba rises up to the occasion despite several attempts to bring him down by his villainous uncle Scar. It opened in India across 2,140 screens on July 19 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The three-day gross box-office collection for the Disney film stands at Rs 65.19 crore. 

While, the film's opening day gross was Rs 13.17 crore, nett figures for day one stood at Rs 11.06 crore. The second day gross collection figure was Rs 22.8 crore. 

With the upswing in numbers, "The Lion King" has scaled the third all-time opening record in India, after "Avengers: Endgame" and "Avengers: Infinity War".

"'The Lion King' sets the box office on fire... Trends much, much better than 'The Jungle Book'," tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh, adding: "The Lion King: is the only non-Avenger film to have a great opening weekend in India. Top three opening weekend business of Hollywood films in India -- 'Avengers: Endgame' -- Rs. 158.65 crore (2019); 'Avengers: Infinity War' -- Rs. 94.30 crore (2018); 'The Lion King' -- Rs 54.75 crore (2019)." 

The star-studded voice cast of the original Hollywood version includes Donald Glover, Beyonce Knowles, Seth Rogen, Alfre Woodard, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Billy Eichner, John Kani and John Oliver. Actor James Earl Jones reprises his role of Mufasa from the original.

The Hindi version has Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan voicing Mufasa and his son Aryan as Simba. 

 

Tags:
The Lion KingShah Rukh KhanAryan KhanSimbaMufasathe lion king box office collectionsThe Lion King collections
Next
Story

'Avengers: Endgame' busts 'Avatar' record, cast elated

Must Watch

PT4M31S

5W1H: Chandrayaan-2 lifts off successfully