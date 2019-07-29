'The Lion King' inches towards 150-cr mark in India

Mumbai: "The Lion King" is inching towards the Rs 150-crore mark in India.

The film has hauled Rs 136.04 crore so far since release in the domestic market on July 19, in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu versions.

The Disney project collected Rs 38.93 crore (gross box office collection) in its second weekend, with nett collections standing at Rs 32.70 crore for this period. This takes the cumulative 10-day gross collection to Rs 136.04 crore. The nett box office figures for India stands at Rs 114.27 crore.

So far, "The Lion King" is the second-highest-grossing Hollywood film in India this year after only "Avengers: Endgame". The film also enjoyed the second-biggest weekend gross collection for any Hollywood movie in India, behind "Avengers: Endgame", which released earlier this year.

The film is director Jon Favreau's recreation of the 1994 Disney classic of the same name, and it brings back the adventures of Simba, the lion cub who is to succeed his father Mufasa as King of the Pride Lands. Favreau's film updates the classic tale with photo-realistic and computer-generated animation. The filmmaker had earlier helmed the 2016 global blockbuster, "The Jungle Book".

The hyper-realistic remake of the animated classic is already the fifth-biggest global release of the year, having collected $963 million to date, reports variety.com.

"The Lion King" looks set to joining "Avengers: Endgame", "Captain Marvel" and "Aladdin" in the billion-dollar club.