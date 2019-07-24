close

The Lion King

The Lion King maintains steady run at box office—Check out collections

'The Lion King' is a remake of the original 1990's animated film by the same name. 

The Lion King maintains steady run at box office—Check out collections

New Delhi: Disney's 'The Lion King' sent cash registers ringing the moment it hit the silver screens. It released on July 19 and has proven to be a nostalgic ride for the audience. Even though the film opened up to mixed reviews, people are loving it nevertheless—such is the magic of Simba!

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest collections of the film. He wrote, “#TheLionKing remains in form on weekdays... Trends better than most #Hindi biggies... ₹ 80 cr+ total in Week 1 seems certain... Should cross ₹ cr in Weekend 2... Fri 11.06 cr, Sat 19.15 cr, Sun 24.54 cr, Mon 7.90 cr, Tue 7.02 cr. Total: ₹ 69.67 cr. India biz. All versions.”

'The Lion King' is a remake of the original 1990's animated film by the same name. It released in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages in India.

The Hindi version of the film has superstar Shah Rukh Khan voicing Mufasa while his son, Aryan Khan has lent his voice to Simba.

It was interesting to see the real-life father-son duo voice Simba and Mufasa. The moment the teaser featuring Aryan as Simba was unveiled, fans were left bewildered by the resemblance of the star kid's voice to his father.

So, do you plan to watch 'The Lion King'?

The Lion KingShah Rukh KhanAryan Khan
