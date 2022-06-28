The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power unveils a new clip - WATCH!

NewsEntertainmentMovies
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will premiere on Amazon Prime Video starting September 2 across multiple languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

NEW DELHI: Amazon Prime Video released a new spot for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, that says - "Nothing is evil in the beginning...". 

A small but evocative tease of what will make this Amazon Original series to J.R.R. Tolkien's books so different: a world and its people that are more complex than the good and evil tale.

 

The video dives straight into Arondir standing in a gloomy forest, who holds a bow in one hand and reaches to snatch an arrow out of the air with his other. Galadriel, in full silver plate armor, sits atop a white horse and leads a charge of other mounted warriors across a lush field. High King Gil-galad stares at the sky. A ship pulls into a port under an intricate stone archway.

