The Midnight Romance In Hagwon To Uncle Samsik, 5 K Dramas To Watch This May

From a family with superpowers to a delectable romance between a teacher and her student, the K-drama roster for May has it all romance, action, thriller and fantasy.

Here are 5 K-dramas to binge-watch this May.

The Midnight Romance In Hagwon

Set against the backdrop of Daechi, renowned as the centre of private education in Korea. The plot centres around an instructor who assists a student named Lee Joon Ho (Wi Ha Joon) in gaining admission to a prestigious university. Years later Lee Joon Ho later returns to the academy as a rookie instructor and is still infatuated by his first love, his academy teacher Seo Hye Jin (Jung Ryeo Won). So what are the odds of a love story here?

Where To Watch Viki

The Atypical Family

A family who possesses supernatural abilities loses their powers after an incident. Jang Ki Yong plays a “depressed time traveller” Bok Gwi Joo, who was once a firefighter with positive energy but is now having trouble getting through each day. Although Bok Gwi Joo can time-travel when he is happy, he has lost both his happiness and his special power due to an unexpected accident. Chun Woo Hee is Do Da Hae, a mysterious woman who appears in front of Bok Gwi Joo’s family.

Where to Watch: Viki

Uncle Samsik

Parasite star Song Kang Ho is Park Doo Chil, popularly called Uncle Samsik, since he managed to feed his family three meals a day even during wartime (the phrase “samsik” means “three meals” in Korean)

Byun Yo Han is Kim San, a top elite student from the Korea Military Academy who dreams of changing the country. It's the dynamics between these two men which form the core of this much-awaited narrative.

Where To Watch Disney+ Hotstar

Frankly Speaking

TV station announcer Song Ki-baek( Go Kyung Pyo) a mild-mannered man gets electrocuted. Post the incident he starts to speak without thinking first – with disastrous consequences. Woo Joo( Kang Han Na) a writer, sees his condition the inability to lie, as Reality TV gold.

Where To Watch: Netflix

Crash

Starring Lee Min Ki who plays Cha Yeon-ho, a new member of the TCI (Traffic Crime Investigation) team. Known to put his brilliant intellectual skills to use in solving traffic crimes, but is hampered by his poor social skills and inability to drive.

Where To Watch Viki