Michael Douglas

There's been talk: Michael Douglas on 'Ant-Man 3'

The actor, however, said nothing is "formal" as of now. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: Veteran Hollywood star Michael Douglas has confirmed ''there has been talk'' about the possibility of making 'Ant-Man 3'.

''There's been talk (about another 'Ant-Man') ... There's been nothing formal right now that I know of. They always kind of spring it on me. The first time you hear about it, it's already in its third rewrite," Douglas told Entertainment Tonight. 

Douglas reprised his role for last year's superhero film "Ant-Man and the Wasp" - which saw Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly play the respective titular characters.

The 74-year-old actor also dodged the question on his appearance in "Avengers: End Game", which releases in April.

''You know I can't say a word about that. They have one of those machines that, as soon as you say the word 'Avengers,' a blowgun comes to the side of my neck," he said. 

 

