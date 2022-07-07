'Thor: Love and Thunder' OTT release: Know date, time, cast and more

New Delhi: 'Thor: Love and Thunder', the latest superhero extravaganza from Marvel featuring Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman, Christian Bale in lead roles released today. The film is receiving love from all over the World as fans were eagerly waiting for the film to release. The fourth installment in the Thor franchise has been directed by Oscar-winner Taika Waititi, who catapulted Thor to immense popularity among the fans after the 2017 release Thor: Ragnarok.

'Thor: Love and Thunder' release date:

The film hit theatres in India on Thursday, July 7, in six languages - English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. For now, the film is running exclusively in cinema halls near you, it will soon be releasing on OTT as well.

'Thor: Love and Thunder' on OTT:

Thor: Love And Thunder will stream on Disney+Hotstar. You will need a Premium subscription to the streaming app to enjoy the film. Apart from Thor: Love And Thunder, all of the previous Thor films and other MCU films can also be streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app including the latest Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness.

'Thor: Love and Thunder' review:

After helming 2017's 'Thor: Ragnarok', a smash hit and winningly funny film, director and co-writer Taika Waititi return with a promise ambitious on paper, and in sync with an age obsessed with inner transcendence: Thor has to find himself and his inner peace.

'Thor: Love and Thunder' cast:

Directed by Oscar-winner Taika Waititi, the film stars our favourite 'Avenger - Thor' aka Chris Hemsworth along with a stellar ensemble cast: Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman and Christian Bale who makes his BIG MCU debut!

'Thor: Love and Thunder' story:

This is for the first time since Avengers: Endgame, Thor, played by Chris Hemsworth, is taking the centre stage in the MCU. After Thor: Ragnarok, the popularity of the character has grown by leaps and bounds.