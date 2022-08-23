Thor: Love and Thunder to release on THIS date, get ready for OTT watch!

New Delhi: The Marvel movie 'Thor: Love and Thunder', which has been receiving much love from the audience and the critics alike, has just got its Ott release date.

Chris Hemsworth, the Australian actor who plays the titular role, took to his Instagram handle to announce its digital premiere, where he wrote, "Get your couches ready for the premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder on @DisneyPlus on September 8th. #DisneyPlusDay".

Here is the post shared by the actor.

The main character of the story is Thor, who teams up with Valkyrie, Korg, and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster to battle Gorr the God Butcher, who wants to annihilate all of the gods.

The film, which was one of the most anticipated Marvel projects of the year, didn't let the fans down as it was what it promised to be. The film, along with Chris Hemsworth, starred actors such as Natalie Portman, who played the role of Thor's ex-girlfriend Jane, and academy award-winning actor Christian Bale, who played the villian "Gorr".

The film, which was released on the 8th of July, has turned out to be a great success for the studios.

The movie was directed by 'Jojo Rabbit' fame Taika Watiti will be available to stream on Disney Plus from the 8th of September.