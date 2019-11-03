Todd Phillips' 'Joker' earnings cross $900 mn worldwide

Los Angeles: After becoming the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time, filmmaker Todd Phillips' "Joker" is not slowing down anytime soon. The film has crossed the $900 million mark in worldwide ticket sales.

Despite being made on a $60 million budget, "Joker" is now assured of generating profits of $500 million or more for Warners and partners Village Roadshow and Bron Studios, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

According to trade analysts, the movie will rake in $950 million or more by the end of its theatrical run. And it even has a shot of clearing $1 billion.

Talking about the top-grossing superhero films of all time, "Joker" has surpassed "Spider-Man 3" ($895 million) to rank as No. 13, not adjusted for inflation. And it's the fourth-top grossing DC title of all time behind "Aquaman" ($1.14 billion), "The Dark Knight Rises" ($1.08 billion) and "The Dark Knight" ($1 billion), unadjusted.

"Joker", starring Joaquin Phoenix in the title role, was released in India on October 2.