close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise brings back retired fighter jet in 'Top Gun'

The logic forwarded for bringing back the retired fighter jet in the sequel is simple: The F-14 Tomcat played an important part in the 1986 original movie. 

Tom Cruise brings back retired fighter jet in &#039;Top Gun&#039;

Los Angeles: The new "Top Gun: Maverick" trailer features the F-14 Tomcat, the supersonic fighter jet that shared as much screen space as Tom Cruise in the original 1986 film, "Top Gun". The United States Navy, incidentally, discontinued the Tomcats in September 2006.

The logic forwarded for bringing back the retired fighter jet in the sequel is simple: The F-14 Tomcat played an important part in the 1986 original movie. Since Cruise as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell hasn't retired in the sequel, the jets have to be around, too. The F-14 Tomcat was essential to be around in the new film, to render authenticity and heighten the action drama, reports screenrant.com.

In "Top Gun", Cruise as Maverick was seen flying the F-14 Tomcat, which became an iconic plane shortly after the release of the 1986 film. The aircraft, introduced in 1970, received an upgrade the next year, in 1987. 

However, owing to cost factors, the F-14 Tomcats were discontinued in September 2006. 

Now, 33 years after the first film, the Tomcat will once again be seen on the Hollywood screen. Whether the jet appears in a flashback sequence or whether Cruise as Maverick actually flies one remains to be seen.

Released in 1986, "Top Gun" was apparently inspired by a magazine article on Navy pilots. The film followed the life of a fighter pilot and launched Cruise's career as a global action star. 

"Top Gun: Maverick" is directed by Joseph Kosinski, and also stars Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell and Lewis Pullman. It is slated to release in mid 2020. 

 

Tags:
Tom CruiseTop GunHollywood
Next
Story

Will Smith-starrer 'Spies in Disguise' adds Rachel Brosnahan, Reba McEntire to its cast

Must Watch

PT12M40S

Watch: Satte Pe Satta, 24th July, 2019