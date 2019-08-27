close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Toy Story poster

'Toy Story' poster with Steve Jobs' autograph up for auction

The poster is 24-inches by 36-inches in dimension and was reportedly signed sometime after 1995, the year when Pixar released its first movie, "Toy Story". 

&#039;Toy Story&#039; poster with Steve Jobs&#039; autograph up for auction
Pic Courtesy: Twitter/@NateDSanders

San Francisco: A movie poster on Pixar studio's "Toy Story", featuring former Apple CEO Steve Jobs signature, is being auctioned on Thursday at the Nate D Sanders Auctions in the US and the minimum bid for the poster is going to start at $25,000.

Jobs was a majority shareholder in Pixar and was credited as an executive producer in "Toy Story". Following Pixar's acquisition by Disney, Jobs also served as a member of Disney's board of directors, MacRumors reported on Monday. 

The poster is 24-inches by 36-inches in dimension and was reportedly signed sometime after 1995, the year when Pixar released its first movie, "Toy Story". 

"Jobs signed the poster sometime after 1995 when "Toy Story", the first computer-animated feature film, debuted. Jobs' legendary vision is evident in his backing of Pixar. 

"Toy Story" was a smashing success earning three Academy Award nominations, earning $373.6 million at the box office and securing its reputation as one of the finest animated movies of all time," the auction house wrote on its website. 

 

Tags:
Toy Story posterToy StorySteve JobsAuction
Next
Story

John Abraham's 'Batla House' maintains solid grip at Box Office

Must Watch

PT13M22S

Imran Khan can't talk of Kashmir's democracy, he's killed Pakistan democracy: Bilawal Bhutto