Twenty-five Twenty-one To Mr Sunshine, 5 Kim Tae Ri Shows To Watch On Her Birthday

A rebel with a cause to a fencing champion or a possessed student, Kim Tae Ri is perhaps one of the most versatile actors on screens. Her screen presence apart is the sheer ease with which she gets under the skin of her characters. On her 34 th birthday we take a look at 5 of Kim Tae Ri’s amazing performances.

Mr Sunshine

A drama which can be best described as a masterpiece Mr. Sunshine” stars Lee Byung Hun as Eugene Choi and Kim Tae Ri as Go Ae Shin. Eugene Choi was born a slave and fled to the United States. Years later he returns home as a Captain of the Marine Corps. He has conflicted feelings for the country, which he feels abandoned him, but is also driven to protect it. Ae Shin is a Joseon noblewoman, who is also a rebel against the authorities. The two fall in love despite their starkly different backgrounds and ideologies. Kim Tae Ri’s Ae Shib is one of the strongest female characters in Dramaland, and she is unforgettable in her portrayal.

Where to Watch: Netflix

Twenty-Five, Twenty-One

Na Hee Do (Kim Tae Ri) is a feisty fencer who dreams of playing for her country, defeating her arch-rival, and experiencing true love and heartbreak. She meets an earnest and determined young man Baek Yi Jin (Nam Joo Hyuk). The two become best friends, they are each other’s biggest support and eventually feelings develop. But when their dreams, and aspirations clash with their relationship, it’s time to make some decisions. A coming-of-age and bittersweet drama, Twenty-Five, Twenty-One had viewers invested in Hee Do and Yi Jin’s journey.

Where To Watch: Netflix

Revenant

Kim Tae Ri is Goo San Young, a part-time worker by day and a civil service exam student by night. She takes life on with determination despite her harsh reality. But one day, after receiving an object that should not have been accepted, she gradually becomes consumed by an evil spirit.

Where To Watch Disney Plus Hotstar

The Handmaiden

The first Korean film to win a BAFTA, The Handmaiden is based on the novel “Fingersmith. A riveting story of a Japanese

heiress who has inherited a fortune and a handmaiden hired by a man who wishes to steal her wealth. Kim Tae Ri plays the orphaned Sook Hee who becomes a pawn in the deceitful game.

Space Sweepers

Set in the year 2092, this sci-fi film follows the crew of a space junk collector ship called The Victory. When they find a humanoid robot named Dorothy which is also a weapon of mass destruction, they get involved in a dangerous business deal.

Kim Tae Ri plays the tough Captain Jang.

Where To Watch: Netflix