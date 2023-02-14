Valentine's Day 2023 Special: Top 5 Highest-Grossing Romantic Films to Watch

There have been many successful romantic movies over the years, both in terms of critical acclaim and box office success. These movies, and many others in the romantic genre, have captured the hearts of audiences worldwide with their compelling stories, memorable characters, and powerful themes of love, loss, and redemption. Their success is a testament to the enduring appeal of romance in popular culture, and the ability of great storytelling to capture the hearts and minds of audiences of all ages and backgrounds. Here is a list of the top 5 highest-grossing romantic Hollywood movies.

Titanic

Titanic (1997) is one of the highest-grossing movies of all time. Directed by James Cameron, the film tells the fictional story of a romance between two passengers on the ill-fated maiden voyage of the RMS Titanic in 1912. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in the lead roles, the movie was a critical and commercial success, earning 11 Academy Awards and over $2.2 billion worldwide, making it the highest-grossing film of all time until Cameron's own Avatar (2009) surpassed it. Titanic's success is attributed to its compelling story, exceptional performances, stunning visual effects, and memorable soundtrack. Even after more than two decades, the film continues to be widely acclaimed and beloved by audiences around the world.

Beauty and the Beast

Beauty and the Beast was one of the highest-grossing romantic movies. The film is a live-action adaptation of the 1991 Disney animated film of the same name and tells the story of Belle, a young woman who falls in love with a cursed prince who has been transformed into a beast. The film was praised for its romantic themes, exceptional performances, and memorable songs. Beauty and the Beast grossed over $1.2 billion worldwide, making it one of the highest-grossing films of 2017 and one of the highest-grossing romantic films of all time. While the film's success is not on the same scale as some of the highest-grossing movies of all time, its popularity among audiences worldwide is a testament to the enduring appeal of classic romance and the power of Disney's brand.

Fifty Shades of Grey

Fifty Shades of Grey (2015) was a commercial success and one of the highest-grossing romantic movies. The film, based on the novel of the same name by E.L. James, tells the story of the romantic and sexual relationship between a college graduate, Anastasia Steele, and a young business magnate, Christian Grey. Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, the film was a box office success, grossing over $570 million worldwide. Its success can be attributed to the popularity of the novel, the chemistry between the lead actors, and the steamy romance that captivated audiences. While the film's success is not on the same scale as some of the highest-grossing movies of all time, its popularity among audiences worldwide is a testament to the enduring appeal of romance and the power of a captivating story.

La La Land

La La Land (2016), directed by Damien Chazelle, is a romantic musical that tells the story of an aspiring actress, Mia (Emma Stone), and a struggling jazz musician, Sebastian (Ryan Gosling), as they pursue their dreams and navigate their relationship in contemporary Los Angeles. The film received widespread critical acclaim, with praise for its direction, performances, music, and cinematography. It grossed over $440 million worldwide, making it one of the highest-grossing musicals and romantic films of 2016. Its success is a testament to the enduring appeal of classic Hollywood romance and the power of music to captivate audiences.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2 (2012) is one of the highest-grossing romantic movies of all time. The film, which is the fifth and final installment in the Twilight film series, is based on the novel of the same name by Stephenie Meyer and stars Kristen Stewart as Bella Swan, a teenage girl who falls in love with a vampire named Edward Cullen, played by Robert Pattinson. The movie was praised for its romantic themes, stunning visual effects, and strong performances, particularly from Stewart and Pattinson. Breaking Dawn - Part 2 grossed over $829 million worldwide, making it one of the highest-grossing romantic films ever. Its success can be attributed to the popularity of the Twilight franchise, the intense fan base, and the strong chemistry between the lead actors.