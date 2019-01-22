Vin Diesel 'crowdsources' casting call for 'xXx 4'

Los Angeles: Vin Diesel has invited casting suggestions for the next "xXx" movie from his fans on social media.

The actor, who headlines the action film franchise, teased his Instagram followers about the plans for "xXx 4" by asking them to help him choose the cast.

On January 20, Diesel shared a photograph of himself alongside Deepika Padukone, who played Serena Unger in "xXx: Return of Xander Cage".

"Heading into a xXx meeting this weekend... Who would you like to see added to the xXx League?" he captioned the post.

Names such as Jason Momoa and Tom Hardy ruled the list of suggestions.

Some fans rooted for Diesel's co-stars from the "Fast and Furious" franchise - Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham and Idris Elba. The troika will feature in the spin-off movie "Hobbs & Shaw" later this year.

Chris Hemsworth, Dave Bautista, Leonardo DiCaprio and Matt Damon also received a mention or two.

Padukone, who made her Hollywood foray with the third installment of the series in 2017, will return for the fourth part, director DJ Caruso had confirmed last year.

Taiwanese actor-pop star Jay Chou and Chinese actors Zoe Zhang and Roy Wang are also part of the new project.