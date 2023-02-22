Walking Dead Actor Jansen Panettiere dies aged 28

Washington: Actor Jansen Panettiere, the younger brother of actress Hayden Panettiere who followed his sister into show business with appearances on 'Even Stevens', 'Blues Clues', 'Ice Age: The Meltdown' and 'The Walking Dead', died in New York aged 28. A rep for the actor confirmed the news, but did not reveal the cause of death or other details, reports `Deadline`.

Born on September 25, 1994 in Palisades, New York, Panettiere earned his first credits as a voice actor before landing a 2002 appearance on Disney Channel's 'Even Stevens' starring a young Shia LaBeouf. Subsequent credits include 2003 appearances on the sitcom 'Hope & Faith' and the drama 'Third Watch', and the following year he voiced the recurring character Periwinkle on 'Blue's Clues'.

As a voice actor, his credits include '100 Things To Do Before Middle School', 'Robots', 'Ice Age: The Meltdown', and 'The X's', among others.

Onscreen, he had roles in Nickelodeon`s `The Last Day of Summer` (earning a Young Artiste Award nomination), `The Babysitters`, `Major Crimes`, and in an episode of `The Walking Dead` in 2019. His most recent credit is the 2022 film `Love and Love Not`.

Panettiere appeared alongside his sister in the 2004 Disney Channel movie 'Tiger Cruise'.

In 2019, he co-starred in MTV's 'How High 2'.

Panettiere also was an artist, and shared his paintings on Instagram and on his website.