We can't do away with dance in our cinema: Bosco Martin

Mumbai: Bosco Martin, one half of the popular choreographer duo Bosco-Caesar, says songs and dance are an integral part of Indian culture, and that they will never go away from Indian cinema. However, choreography may change with time to remain relevant to the times.

"We have to change our choreography, following a story, to stay relevant when it comes to Bollywood, because films are changing. But we cannot do away with dance in our cinema. Sanjay Leela Bhansali makes big canvas musicals and those films work for the audience. Can you imagine those stories without dance and music? The fact is that we have to utilize the power of dance in storytelling... in the visualization," Bosco told IANS here in an interview.

"In our Indian culture, song and dance is so embedded that we will continue to celebrate that," added the choreographer, who along with Caeser Gonsalves, has worked in more than 75 films.

Emphasizing how dance is a vital part of every culture worldwide, he said: "If you look at our song `Senorita`, it captures the Spanish culture and since all the three characters were doing freestyle, we had to match that up with Flamenco dancers. The culture of the two worlds meet in one song, and that was interesting."

Bosco-Caeser had won the National Award for Best Choreography for "Senorita", which featured in the film "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara" in 2011.

Bosco is one of the judges of upcoming television dance reality show "Dance India Dance", which will start from next month on Zee TV. He will be sharing the stage with Bollywood superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan and rapper-composer Raftaar.

In the film industry, Bosco has worked closely with most Bollywood superstars like Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. Have any of them given them a tough time in learning dance steps?

Bosco said: "No, I wouldn`t say that. Since all of them are not trained dancers, when I choreograph, I keep that in mind. An artiste is always moody and the whole day they work really hard to bring characters alive. I always try to get them in their best mood to bring the best out of them.

"One of the reasons I love working with them is that they are dedicated. All the actors I have worked with so far are ready to go the extra mile to make the dance look effortless. That is why when audience watch them, even they feel to dance like a superstar," shared Bosco, who is especially impressed by Katrina.

They have worked together on songs like "Zara zara...", "Kaala chashma", "Tu meri" and "Husn parcham".

"Katrina has evolved and how... If you look at her dancing in `Just chill, chill` to dance numbers like `Sheila ki jawaani`, you will notice how she has got the groove right. There is a certain grace in the dance that she has achieved through rigorous practice," said the choreographer.

Bosco is also gearing up for his directorial venture. He said he will make a formal announcement of the project very soon.