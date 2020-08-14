Weekend Watch: Parasite or Salt - Your Hollywood movies binge-watch marathon!

New Delhi: It is the TGIF feels and the long list of 'what to do' this weekend might be poking you already! To make things easier for you, we thought why not try binge-watching Hollywood classics over the weekend, right?

Here's a list of some of the best ones which you can easily watch on any of the OTT platforms like ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+Hotsar, Netflix and simply chill!

Parasite

The Oscar-winning film is directed by Bong Joon Ho. It dominated the 92nd Academy Awards with historic wins for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best International Feature Film.

Salt

One of the amazing Hollywood thrillers around, 'Salt' stars the very gorgeous Angelina Jolie in the lead role. The 2010 spy thriller is directed by Phillip Noyce and written by Kurt Wimmer.

Ford v Ferrari

Director Olivier Assayas nominates the Matt Damon and Christian Bale-starrer Ford v Ferrari as a must-watch film. Directed by James Mangold, Ford v Ferrari is a sports drama film set in the 1960s.

Spider-Man Trilogy

Who doesn't love the Spider-Man? Tobey Maguire played the titular role in the original one. It is based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name.

Dunkirk

According to Damien Chazell, Dunkirk is like music, ‘a continuous, breathless flow of images and sound that feels elemental and primal’. Dunkirk is a 2017 war film written, directed, and produced by Christopher Nolan that depicts the Dunkirk evacuation of World War II.

Lady Bird

Recommended by Paul Thomas Anderson, Lady Bird is a 2017 American coming-of-age comedy-drama film written and directed by Greta Gerwing. Set in Sacramento, California, it is a story of a high school senior and her strained relationship with her mother.

The Irishman

Calling the finale of The Irishman ‘astonishing’, director Luca Guadagnino named Martin Scorsese’s film as one of his favourite films of 2019. The Irishman is an epic crime film, based on the 2004 nonfiction book ‘I Heard You Paint Houses’ by Charles Brandt.

First Man

Even though Damien Chazelle’s Neil Armstrong drama ‘First Man’ turned out to be a box office disappointment, it found an admirer in Christopher Nolan who called the film ‘a masterfully staged recreation of the space program’.

The Social Network

Quentin Tarantino didn’t have much to say about the best film of the 2010s other than telling an international magazine that “It’s ‘The Social Network,’ hands down.” This biographical drama was adapted from Ben Mezrich’s 2009 book ‘The Accidental Billionaires’ and portrays the founding of social networking website Facebook by Mark Zuckerberg and the resulting lawsuits.