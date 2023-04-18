White Bird Trailer: Helen Mirren, Bryce Gheisar’s Film Teaches Compassion In Turbulent Times- Watch

New Delhi: We all go through times when we need a cheerful reminder that kindness and love are all around us. What started the movement to ‘choose kind’ with R.J. Palacio’s best-selling 'Wonder' will now continue with its next inspirational chapter - 'White Bird', which will release worldwide on 25th August, 2023. The trailer showcases a glimpse of what follows in the transformative journey of Julian (Bryce Gheisar), a young boy who has struggled to fit in since he was expelled from his previous school for his treatment of Auggie Pullman. Starring Byrce Gheisar, Ariella Glaser, Orlando Schwerdt, Gillian Anderson and Helen Mirren, the film will embark upon a lovely journey that shows how one act of kindness can live on.

Talking about the trailer release, Rohit Jain, Managing Director, Emerging Markets Asia, Lionsgate, said, “We continue building on our big-ticket theatrical releases and White Bird is yet another exemplary film with a magical touch to it. For the romantics and the cinephiles, we bring an uplifting and powerful story about human spirit and the magic of connection. We believe that audiences will be inspired and moved by this story of love, bravery, and kindness, and we can't wait for them to experience it on the big screen. With the talent of director Marc Forster and a fantastic cast led by Bryce Gheisar, Helen Mirren, and Gillian Anderson, we are confident that 'White Bird' will entice audiences of all ages to the theatres.”

Watch the video here

The film will also document Julian’s transformation with the help of his grandmother, revealing her own story of courage and love during her youth in Nazi-occupied France. Directed by Marc Foster with a screenplay by Mark Bomback, ‘White Bird’ will serve as a breath of fresh air for anyone in need of a pick-me-up during tough times. ‘White Bird’, a Lionsgate/Mandeville Films production, is presented by Lionsgate in collaboration with Participant and 2DUX2 Productions.