Who is Lorena Bobbitt and why is the internet searching for her suddenly

New Delhi: Lorena Bobbitt is a name that the United States won’t forget ever. She and her husband John Wayne Bobbitt featured in headlines across the world in 1993, after she cut off his private part after he allegedly raped her. Thirty years later, Lorena Bobbitt is trending big time on the internet and suddenly, her story has piqued the interest of many.

One of the deadliest cases has been made into a film and hence, the search for who is Lorena Bobbitt is currently so massive. It’s titled 'I Was Lorena Bobbitt' and premiered on May 25 on Lifetime.

After being abused and raped by her husband John for years, Lorena Bobbitt had on June 23, 1993, cut off his private part with a knife while he was asleep at their home in Manassas, Virginia. She was raped that day too. She later left the apartment, drove to a roadside field and threw it away, as per her confession in a court trial. And, then she informed the police about what happened during the night and where the part could be found.

Lorena Bobbitt was later arrested a court trail followed suit. Meanwhile, John Wayne Bobbitt underwent an operation to attach the private part back after it was found after hours of search.

After the trial, John Bobbitt was later acquitted of rape. The jury also found Lorena not guilty of the crime later. They divorced after six years of marriage.

Lorena Bobbitt has made quite a few appearances on television after that while John Bobbitt starred in a few adult films.

The couple’s story has been presented by actors Dani Montalvo and Luke Humphrey in 'I Was Lorena Bobbitt'.