Coronavirus

Why Steven Soderbergh's 'Contagion' is most-searchable film amidst coronavirus outbreak

Starring Gwyneth Paltrow, Jude Law, Laurence Fishburne, Kate Winslet, Marion Cotillard and Jennifer Ehle, 'Contagion' tells the story of a virus called MEV-1 transmitted by fomites.

Why Steven Soderbergh&#039;s &#039;Contagion&#039; is most-searchable film amidst coronavirus outbreak
Image Courtesy: Facebook/@contagion

New Delhi: Amidst the novel coronavirus outbreak, filmmaker Steven Soderbergh-directed 2011 thriller 'Contagion' is one of the most-trending topics on the internet for a while now. Media reports claim that the film is even trending on Amazon Prime and iTunes and is also the second most-watched movie in Warner Bros' catalogue. 

Starring Gwyneth Paltrow, Jude Law, Laurence Fishburne, Kate Winslet, Marion Cotillard and Jennifer Ehle, 'Contagion' tells the story of a virus called MEV-1 transmitted by fomites. Gwyneth Paltrow's character dies mysteriously after she travels to Hong Kong and gets back to the US. The symptoms begin to spread like wildfire across the US and is declared an epidemic. The remarkable similarity between the film's plot and coronavirus outbreak has left everyone startled and drawn the attention of people.

A theory on the deadly coronavirus also states the virus transmitted from a food and animal market in China's Wuhan city. The virus has killed over 5,000 people and infected more than 134,000 globally. The outbreak has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The number of novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 116 on Sunday, which includes one death each from Delhi and Karnataka.

CoronavirusCoronavirus scarecontagionSteven Soderbergh
