Will Smith to play Williams sisters' father in 'King Richard'

Los Angeles: Will Smith is set to play father of tennis icons Venus and Serena Williams in the biopic "King Richard".

According to Variety, the film will focus on coach Richard Williams overcoming hardship, scepticism, controversy, and his own troubled past to instruct his daughters, starting when they were four years old on the tennis courts of Compton, California - despite having no background in the sport.

"King Richard" will be based on a script by Zach Baylin, which was a runner-up on the 2018 Black List.

Tennis stars in their own way, Serena has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles, starting with the US Open in 1999 and Venus has seven Grand Slam singles to her credit, starting with Wimbledon in 2000. The sisters share 14 Grand Slam doubles championships combined.

Tim and Trevor White are attached as producers. Smith will also produce.