हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Will Smith's

Will Smith's 'Genie' avatar unveiled

Smith also posted the trailer to his Instagram, and wrote: "I told y'all I was gon' be Blue!!"

Will Smith&#039;s &#039;Genie&#039; avatar unveiled
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: Actor Will Smith's 'blue' avatar as Genie in Disney's "Aladdin" remake was unveiled during the Grammy Awards.

The Genie, Jasmine and Aladdin appear in the latest trailer for the film, giving fans a first look at Smith's character, according to hollywoodreporter.com.

The new take on its animated classic unveiled a trailer on Sunday night. It also featured looks at Jasmine and more scenes featuring Aladdin and Agrabah. Jafar can even be seen leading Aladdin to the Cave of the Wonders.

Smith also posted the trailer to his Instagram, and wrote: "I told y'all I was gon' be Blue!!"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I told y’all I was gon’ be Blue!! Y’all need to trust me more often!  #aladdin

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on

Mena Massoud stars in the live-action remake as Aladdin, Naomi Scott as Jasmine and Marwan Kenzari as Jafar.

The first trailer of the film debuted in October 2018, though fans only got a quick look at Aladdin and his famous lamp.

"Aladdin" hits theatres on May 24.

Tags:
Will Smith'sAladdinGeniewill smith moviethe geniealaddin first look
Next
Story

BAFTA 2019: Key winners at Britain's most coveted awards show

Must Watch

PT40S

Morning Breaking: AAP to host mega Opposition rally in Delhi, Congress likely to attend