Willow Smith

Willow Smith approached to direct adult film

She was also promised she would have "full artistic control" over the project.

Willow Smith approached to direct adult film
File photo

Los Angeles: Singer-actress Willow Smith was offered a chance to direct an adult film after she made positive comments about the adult entertainment industry.

During a candid chat with her mother Jada Pinkett Smith and grandmother Adrienne Banfield-Norris on a recent episode of their Facebook Watch show "Red Table Talk", the 18-year-old said she would consider starring in a porn film if it was "artistic", reports aceshowbiz.com.

In a letter to Willow's team, obtained by US website The Blast, Bree Mills, Chief Creative Officer at Adult Time, a streaming service that bills itself as the Netflix of porn, offered her the chance to "direct an adult film, digital series or documentary of your choosing."

She was also promised she would have "full artistic control" over the project.

Bree, an award-winning female adult filmmaker, thanked Willow for speaking against the stigmatisation of the porn industry.

"Adult films that are artistic and progressive provide an opportunity for people to explore and connect around issues of sexuality, which is very difficult to find in other aspects of today's society and education systems," she wrote.

The "I Am Legend" star, who is yet to reveal if she will accept the offer, initially horrified her mother with her confession, but Jada said she had once been hooked on pornography.

Willow confessed she had first seen explicit content online at the age of just 11, but said she wasn't adversely affected because she was able to put it into context by discussing relationships and sex with her family.

Willow SmithRed Table TalkAdrienne BanfieldI Am Legend
