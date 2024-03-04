'Wonderful World' To 'Queen Of Tears': Five K-Dramas To Binge This March

New Delhi: It is an exciting March for all K-drama fans, with the return of one of the most popular actors Kim Soo Hyun on screen once again. The current poster boy of cool Cha Eun Woo showcases another facet of his personality in a melodrama. Here are 5 K-dramas you can binge on this March.

Queen Of Tears

Hong Hae-in (Kim Ji-won), the heiress of a family-owned business empire, Queens Group, marries Baek Hyun-woo (Kim Soo-hyun), a senior official of the group. Though it seems like a fairytale marriage, a crisis turns their lives upside down. So, what happens when the so-called perfect couple find themselves in imperfect situations? Will they make it or will it be the end of the road? One of the much-anticipated dramas, which also marks the comeback of Kim Soo Hyun back on screens in a rom-com.

Watch It On Netflix



Wonderful World

Psychology professor and writer Soo-hyun’s (Kim Nam Woo) world is rocked after she loses her son to a dangerous group of corrupt men. Soo Hyun is hell-bent on getting revenge and seeking justice after the perpetrators are set free. Cha Eun Woo stars as Kwon Sun Yool, a former medical student who has led a rough life, after suffering a devastating family tragedy. What happens when a grieving mother and a son join hands? Can the two help heal the other?

Where to watch: Disney +Hotstar



Grabbed by the Collar

Kim Ha-neul is a famous journalist Seo Jung-won, who hosts a prime-time show. On the surface, she leads and leads a perfect life, she is married to one of the richest men Seol Woo-jae (Jang Seung-jo) and has everything going for her. But when Woo-jae’s mistress turns up dead, as she recovers from the shock of her husband’s infidelity, she also gets framed in the murder. Her only ally is the detective and her former boyfriend Kim Tae-heon (Yeon Woo-jin) and they set out to uncover the truth.

Where To Watch Viki



Chicken Nugget

Choi Sun Man (Ryu Seung Ryong) strives to bring back his daughter Min Ah (Kim Yoo Jung) who has turned into a chicken nugget after entering a mysterious machine. He takes the help of Ko Baek Joong( Ahn Jae Hong) an intern, who has a crush on Min Ah, and Hong Cha(Jung Ho Yeon) Korea’s best food columnist in this comic mystery series.

Where To Watch: Netflix



Midnight Studio

Joo Won Seo Ki-joo is the seventh owner of a mysterious photo studio that provides its services exclusively to ghosts. With 20 years of experience, he handles ghost guests skillfully. The special camera that can take photos of ghosts can only be operated by him, so in his absence, his clients cannot ascend to heaven. Kwon Na-ra stars as Han Bom, a lawyer who passionately defends justice, obtains the ability to see ghosts, and becomes the other living being to capture spirits in Ki Joo’s studio. What happens when these two meet and encounter their spirited guests, beyond the witching hour?

Where To Watch: Viki