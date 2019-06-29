close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Yesterday

'Yesterday' get decent opening at the box office

Directed by `Slumdog Millionaire` filmmaker Danny Boyle, 'Yesterday' stars Himesh Patel in the lead.

&#039;Yesterday&#039; get decent opening at the box office
Image Courtesy: Facebook/@Yesterday

Washington DC: Himesh Patel-starrer `Yesterday` had a decent start at the box office on the first day of its release.

Opened at 2,200 locations in North America, the film minted over USD 1.3 million, reported Variety.

The film also premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in May as the closing film.

Other notable names in the film are Lily James, Kate McKinnon and Ed Sheeran who plays himself.

Directed by `Slumdog Millionaire` filmmaker Danny Boyle, the script was penned by Richard Curtis.

A few days ago, Boyle opened about his first choice for Ed Sheeran`s part. The director told that he initially wanted to have Chris Martin in the film.

The story of the film revolves around Jack Malik, played by Himesh Patel, in a world where everyone forgot who the Beatles were, so Malik pretends to write the classic songs himself.

Ed Sheeran plays himself and Patel gets the gig as his opening act. 

Tags:
Yesterdayyesterday danny boyleHimesh PatelDanny Boyle
Next
Story

Annabelle Comes Home movie review: All fluff and moody

Must Watch

PT17M35S

DNA: Analysis of contribution of PV Narasimha Rao