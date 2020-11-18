ZeePlex brings Target Number One to the audience!

Mumbai: Ensuring that entertainment goes notches higher with its service, Zeeplex, the popular pay per view platform, has acquired the rights of Hollywood film Target Number One.

ZeePlex has played an important role in bringing forth new and talented filmmakers and actors to the front seat. In its last release, Unhinged received an unparallel response from the audience.

The gripping thriller which tells the tale of three different lives meeting each other at crossroads is one of the most sought-after films.

Directed and written by Daniel Roby, the film stars Antoine- Olivier Pilon, Josh Hartnett, Stephen McHattie and Jim Gaffigan. VR Films & Studios are the official presenters of the film in India. Target Number One will premiere on ZeePlex on Friday, 20th November.

Talking about the association with ZeePlex, Krishi Dutt, Director of VR Films & Studios Limited said, "Target Number one is based on a very contemporary subject, a relevant burning issue with a clear message that says no to Drugs. We are very happy to partner with ZeePlex and believe that this association will bring forth unparallel entertainment to the viewers"

Adding to that, Shariq Patel, CEO of Zee Studios and ZeePlex said, "Target Number One is a very interesting story and we at ZeePlex believe in bringing good quality content to our viewers. We are very happy to associate with the film and will continue to bring forth great cinema."