How Akshay Dixit Is Making Cybersecurity Compliances A Breeze With His Entrepreneurial Journey

The cybersecurity landscape is riddled with challenges. One of the key challenges is the fragmented nature of cybersecurity functions within organizations, with separate teams handling security operations, assessments, risk management, and compliance. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 09:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau
In today's digitally-driven world, cybersecurity is of paramount importance, and businesses across industries face numerous challenges in protecting their data and complying with evolving regulations. The cybersecurity landscape is riddled with challenges. One of the key challenges is the fragmented nature of cybersecurity functions within organizations, with separate teams handling security operations, assessments, risk management, and compliance. 

To overcome these challenges, Akshay Dixit founded Anzen Technologies in 2016. With its headquarters in Mumbai, Anzen Technologies has been working in the field of cybersecurity services. Dixit decided to venture into the cybersecurity space as he already has a wealth of experience in information security, infrastructure security, application security, forensics, incident response, and risk management. The company offers training and upskilling programs to bridge knowledge gaps and stay ahead of evolving threats.

The rising tide of cyberattacks and the constant risk of data breaches pose significant financial and reputational risks. The firm helps organizations fortify their cybersecurity posture with proactive monitoring, threat detection, and rapid response capabilities. Through its Governance, Risk & Compliance team ensures that organizations not only secure their assets but also comply with regulatory requirements.

The firm has been catering to sector like critical infrastructures, government bodies, and the banking sector, which require the highest levels of protection. Anzen identifies vulnerabilities, gaps, and policy shortcomings while assisting in achieving various cybersecurity compliance. The company currently serves 70+ satisfied clients.

