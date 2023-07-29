How Image Recognition Technology Is Helping Food and Beverage Firms Increase Brand Visibility On Retail Shelves

India has a huge packaged food and beverage sector spanned across the country. In 2022 alone, the estimated market value of packaged foods was over $33 Billion in India. The total revenue in the beverages market is projected to reach $821.60 million by the end of FY2023-24. Amid the rise, brands have been experimenting with Image Recognition and AI technology to digitise their store audits, optimise on-shelf inventory and power their retail execution at scale. These technologies are hugely supplementing FMCG businesses today to gain better visibility & control over their retail shelves and tech startups like Infilect Inc are helping them with new-age solutions.

Food and beverage brands have long faced challenges in effectively establishing in-store visibility and capturing consumer attention. Gaining insight into the intricate interplay between in-store dynamics and competition stands as a primary focus for consumer packaged goods brands. Retail shelf positioning plays a prominent role in highlighting a product and increasing sales. Several factors play a crucial role in brand positioning on retail shelves. By understanding and implementing these factors, food and beverage brands can gain a competitive edge, captivate consumers, and drive sales to new heights.

1. Prominent Share of Shelf: Securing a prominent share of shelf space is crucial for visibility and attracting customer attention. Negotiating with the retailer to ensure that your brand has the maximum share of space and is positioned at eye level increases the chances of discovery and purchase.

2. Product Placement: The location of your product within the store and on the shelf can significantly impact its visibility. Placing it at an optimal eye-level position and in high-traffic areas like the entrance, checkout counters, or end caps increases the likelihood of capturing customer attention. Collaborating with the retailer to secure strategic placements can give your brand a competitive edge.

3. On-Shelf Visibility: Ensuring that your product stands out visually on the shelf is important. Optimal stocking, vibrant packaging, unique branding, and clear product labelling help differentiate your brand from competitors.

4. No Out-of-Stock Situations: Consistently monitoring on-shelf inventory levels and managing supply chain processes is essential to prevent out-of-stock situations. Empty shelves can disappoint customers and result in lost sales and brand loyalty. Identifying out-of-stock situations in time and establishing strong communication channels with the retailer and implementing efficient inventory management practices can help minimise out-of-stock situations.

5. Point-of-Sale Displays: Utilising point-of-sale displays, such as countertop displays, floor stands, or product sampling stations, can attract attention and encourage impulse purchases. These displays can feature your brand prominently, offer product information or samples, and create additional touchpoints to engage with customers.

6. Eye-Catching Signage and Shelf Talkers: Creating eye-catching signage, shelf talkers, or banners that highlight your brand and product benefits can generate interest. Effective use of compelling messaging, product images, or promotional offers can entice customers to choose your brand over competitors.

7. Cross-Promotions and Bundling: Collaborating with complementary brands to create cross-promotions or bundling deals can increase your product's visibility and appeal. Placing your product alongside related items or offering discounts for purchasing multiple products together can enhance the perceived value and encourage customer engagement.

8. Appropriate Product Pricing: Offering attractive pricing and discounts can be key to an effective sales strategy, especially in a diverse and price-sensitive Indian market.

Startups like Infilect Inc are helping decode the million-dollar question of brand positioning and maximising store sale. The cutting-edge technology for Image Recognition empowers numerous brands to effectively monitor crucial factors such as out-of-stock situations, brand as well as SKU level Share of Shelf, ensuring promotional and pricing compliance, and seamlessly overseeing planogram implementation across modern and traditional trade channels.

"Incorporating cutting-edge Image Recognition technology empowers food and beverage brands with real-time insights into product displays, both in chillers and behind counters, providing them with a distinct competitive edge. By leveraging these valuable insights, brands can optimize shelf performance, enhance product visibility, ensure compliance, make informed decisions to drive profitability across categories and enhance their market presence," said Anand Prabhu Subramanian, CEO of Infilect Inc.

"In today's highly competitive market, sales and marketing leaders have a powerful tool at their disposal: real-time tracking of in-store execution metrics using Image Recognition. The ability to stay ahead of the game and make data-driven decisions is invaluable in an industry where finding that elusive "X-factor" can make all the difference" he added. By harnessing modern game-changing technologies, FMCG brands can gain a significant advantage in the race for success.