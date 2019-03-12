Hyderabad: Rs 90 lakh unaccounted cash seized during vehicle checks

Hyderabad: A day after the model code of conduct came into force, police Tuesday seized Rs 90 lakh in unaccounted cash from four persons in four different areas here.

They were nabbed and the cash seized during vehicle checks as part of the implementation of the model code of conduct for the coming elections, an official release.

The police appealed to the public carrying cash while travellng to carry relevant documents since the model code was in force

Regular vehicle checks would be conducted and strict surveillance maintained to check illegal cash flow, it added.