Hyderabad fire

At least 11 labourers, all from Bihar, charred to death in fire at godown in Hyderabad

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of deceased.

All the deceased are believed to be labourers sleeping inside the godown (ANI photos)

Hyderabad: At least 11 labourers, all from Bihar, were charred to death in a fire at a scrap godown in Hyderabad on Wednesday (March 23, 2022) morning. Officials informed that an injured person has been rushed to a nearby hospital.

As per the latest reports, fire has been brought under control after eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The reasons for the fire are yet to be ascertained.

According to the police, all the deceased are believed to be labourers sleeping inside the godown.

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of deceased and has also directed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to coordinate with families to send back the mortal remains to their respective places.

