Class 12 student suffers heart attack, dies while taking board exams in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: In a shocking case, a class 12 student died of cardiac arrest inside the examination hall during the ongoing board exams on Saturday.

Gopi Raju, 19, collapsed at the examination centre at Sri Chaitanya College in Secunderabad.

According to police, Raju felt uneasy before the exam began. He suddenly collapsed on a table without being able to take the exam at the centre in Paradise locality, they said.

“Nineteen-year-old Gopi Raju was going to write his exam when he complained of pain. His peers suggested him to go to the hospital but he refused. He went into the examination hall and collapsed at his bench, after which he was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead,” said Chanchala Babu, Circle Inspector, Ramgopalpet police station.

Doctors said Raju could have died of a heart attack, he added.

The body has been sent to Gandhi hospital for post mortem, and a case under relevant sections of the law has been registered by the police. Further investigation in the matter is underway.