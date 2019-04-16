close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hyderabad

Harassed by stalker's persistant marriage proposal, woman commits suicide in Hyderabad

Police said the accused, Rakesh Reddy, had been harassing her and asking her to marry him, but she had rejected his proposal.

Harassed by stalker&#039;s persistant marriage proposal, woman commits suicide in Hyderabad
Representational image (PTI)

Hyderabad: A 24-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by consuming pesticide here after a man kept on pestering her to marry him, police said Tuesday.

The woman, a private employee, allegedly mixed the pesticide in a cool drink and consumed it at a park in KPHB area Monday night, police said.

She was rushed to a hospital where she died Tuesday, they said.

Police said the accused, Rakesh Reddy, had been harassing her and asking her to marry him, but she had rejected his proposal.

Police said the accused and the woman met at a park Monday evening and they apparently had a heated argument over the issue.

Following a complaint from the woman's father, a case under various IPC sections, including 354D (stalking), was registered and a hunt has been launched to nab him, police said.

Tags:
HyderabadStalkerpersistant marriage proposalWoman suicide
Next
Story

Hyderabad professor held for demanding bribe from students

Must Watch

PT15M40S

Taal Thok Ke: Congress playing 'politics of division'? Watch debate