Hyderabad-based woman stranded in Riyadh, family urges Sushma Swaraj to rescue her

HYDERABAD: A woman from Hyderabad on Tuesday sought help from Union Minister Sushma Swaraj claiming that her sister was stranded in Saudi Arabia's Riyadh. Talking to ANI, Rehmath Begum said that her sister, Ghousia Begum, was approached by some agents who offered her a good job in Saudi Arabia's capital city. She added that the agent told Ghousia that she can earn good money there and will not have to spend a lot of time working.

" A woman and three agents approached my sister Ghousia and offered her job in Riyadh telling her she'll have to work only 2-4 hrs. Now she's being made to work at several houses for 15-20 hrs. She isn't being given food and is being tortured. I request Sushma ji to help her," Rehmath told ANI.

Rehmat Begum: A woman&3 agents approached my sister Ghousia&offered her job in Riyadh telling her she'll have to work only 2-4 hrs. Now she's being made to work at several houses for 15-20 hrs. She isn't being given food&is being tortured. I request Sushma ji to help her. (14.05) pic.twitter.com/2vZWTos5Z9 — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2019

According to Rehmath, her sister left India for Riyadh on March 14, 2019 and she is now being tortured by her employers. Rehmath added that she and other members of her family tried contacting the agents who sent Ghousia to Saudi Arabia, but none of the agents were available to listen to their grievances.

"My sister's employers are not letting her to speak with us. I request External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to rescue my sister as she is facing problems there and is not keeping well," she said.