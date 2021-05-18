Hyderabad: Police constable feeds child beggars from his own tiffin box

Hyderabad: A viral video of Hyderabad police constable S.Mahesh Kumar giving his dinner to two kids, who were begging on the roads during the lockdown, earned him a lot of appreciation, including a commendation from the city police commissioner Anjani Kumar.

On Monday (May 17) around 8 pm, S.Mahesh Kumar was on duty on the Somajiguda Road, a VVIP Zone, when he noticed two small girls about aged four and five along with their father desperately begging for food near Yashoda Hospital. Due to lockdown, hospitals are the only place where there are some people around.

"I was on duty watching the movement near the hospital. I saw these girls and their father asking everyone for food. Though some gave money, including a gentleman who gave Rs 100 note, these girls were very hungry and as all the eateries and shops closed, they were not able to get food. That's when without any second thoughts I took my tiffin box out, got a couple of disposable plates, and gave them food. Their joy on seeing and eating food was very satisfying for me," narrates S.Mahesh Kumar while speaking with Zee Media.

S.Mahesh Kumar works in the Panjagutta Traffic police division and yesterday his duty was from 2.00 pm to 11.00 pm. "Between 9 and 10 pm I have my food from the tiffin box because by the time I reach home it's late. But yesterday when I told my wife that I had given away food to these kids, she was very happy and cooked me a fresh dinner as I reached home around 11.45 pm. I too have two children- a girl aged 10 and a boy aged seven. Though I felt satisfied by feeding them, I was also sad that these two small girls had to beg because no child deserves to beg," adds S.Mahesh Kumar.

When asked what was there in his tiffin box, Mahesh informs, "rice, drumstick dal, and chicken fry. The children loved it,'' he recalls.

Impressed by S.Mahesh Kumar's gesture, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar felicitated him with a memento.

