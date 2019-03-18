Lok Sabha election: Asaduddin Owaisi files nomination from Hyderabad

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi filed his nomination from Hyderabad parliamentary constituency on Monday for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"Alhamdulilah, filed my nomination papers today. Hyderabad Parliamentary Constituency has been the voice of India`s impoverished, oppressed and weak. Inshallah, it will continue to be so," he tweeted soon after filing his nomination papers.

The Lok Sabha elections in Telangana will be held in a single phase on April 11 for its all 17 Lok Sabha seats. Owaisi has been representing the Hyderabad constituency in Lok Sabha from past three terms.

The ruling TRS has already declared that it would extend support to the Owaisi.