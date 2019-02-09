Robots as waiters at first of its kind restaurant in Hyderabad

Getting food delivered through drones seems to be old news now. The new thing in fashion is food being served by waiters at restaurants. In a first of its kind restaurant named Robo Kitchen in Hyderabad, robots will be bringing the dishes of your choice on your table.

These robots are called 'Beauty Serving Robot'. At present, there are four robots that are being used. These need to be charged for three hours to last a day.

#WATCH: Robo Kitchen, a first of its kind restaurant in Hyderabad, has robots to serve food to the customers. They have been named 'Beauty Serving Robot'. The restaurant currently has 4 robots and they need to be charged for 3 hours to last a day. pic.twitter.com/ua2lVuuOfX — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2019

When the customers walk in, they are provided with a tab on which they are asked to place their orders. The order then goes to kitchen and when the food is ready, it is served by robots on the tables.

The main partner of the Robo Kitchen, Manikanth, said that the initiative has got a good response from customers. "We wanted to bring the concept to Hyderabad. We have received good response from customers," he said.