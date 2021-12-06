Speeding Porsche mows down two men in Hyderabad's posh Banjara Hills locality

Hyderabad: Two people were killed after they were hit by a speeding Porsche car in Hyderabad at Road no. 2 of the posh Banjara Hills area in the early hours on Monday (December 6, 2021).

According to the police, the victims have been identified as Tribhuvan Rai (23), an office boy in Rainbow Hospital and Upender Kumar Das (29), an assistant cook in the hospital. Both were crossing the road when the accident took place.

The police informed that the driver was in an inebriated state and fled the spot after the car rammed into two people.

The victims who were hit by the car were found dead on the spot.

The police have registered a case and are investigating. They are also examining the CCTV footage of the road to identify the accused.

Meanwhile, the bodies have been sent to Osmania General Hospital for autopsy.

